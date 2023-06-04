Veteran actress, Sulochana Latkar is no more. Reportedly, she passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to age related ailment. She was 94. Latkar was a well-known face from Marathi and Hindi film industry. Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Bandini, Devar, Kati Patang are some of her popular movies from Bollywood. She had also worked with superstars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna to name a few. May her soul RIP. Pamela Chopra Dies at 74; Singer and Yash Chopra's Wife Was Known for Popular Melodies in Kabhie Kabhie, Chandini Among Others. Sulochana Latkar

RIP Sulochana Latkar:

