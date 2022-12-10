Sulochana Chavan is no more. The renowned Indian singer, known for her lavanis in Marathi passed away on December 10. She was 92. "Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha" and "Padarawarti Jartaricha", are few of her popular lavani songs. Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in Road Accident; Marathi Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Shows Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba.

RIP Sulochana Chavan:

