India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to his social media and mourned the death of Sulochana Latkar. "Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," PM Modi penned on Twitter. FYI, Sulochana Latkar passed away on June 4 due to age related ailment. She was 94. Sulochana Latkar Funeral Update: Veteran Actress' Last Rites to Take Place on June 5 at Shivaji Park Crematorium. PM Modi Mourns Sulochana Latkar's Demise:

The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023

