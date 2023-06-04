Sulochana Latkar passed away at the age of 94 on June 4. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed the demise news to Indian Express revealing, she died due to 'health issues and breathing difficulties;. Reportedly, Latkar's antim darshan is said to take place at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 PM at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium. Sulochana Latkar Dies at 94; Veteran Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Devar, Kati Patang Among Others.

Sulochana Latkar's Last Rites Details:

The mortal remains will be placed for public darshan at their Prabhadevi residence in #Mumbai from Monday noon onwards. The funeral will take place at Shivaji Park electric crematorium at 5.30pm, says Sulochana Latkar's granddaughter Preeti Mhambrey. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 4, 2023

