Sulochana Latkar who made her debut in 1946 has unfortunately passed away. The actress who was 94, worked in around 250 Marathi and Hindi films. Her funeral was held at her residence and Eknath Shinde, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Devendra Fadnavis were seen arriving at her house in plain white attire to pay respects. Sulochana will be cremated at Shivaji Park at 5:30 pm according to her grand daughter. Sulochana Latkar Funeral Update: Veteran Actress' Last Rites to Take Place on June 5 at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Eknath Shinde Arrives

Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

Sachin Pilgaonkar Outside Her House

Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

Devendra Fadnavis Talks to Press

Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

