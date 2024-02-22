Sunidhi Chauhan, a famed Bollywood singer, thrilled fans at the Melbourne 2024 concert. Footage from her electrifying performance, which included popular hits like "Crazy Kiya Re"and "Sheila Ki Jawani", has been sweeping the internet, making her a trending topic. The concert, held at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on February 11, was an absolute hit with the crowd. Sunidhi Chauhan: People Need To Stop Dividing Bollywood and Independent Music.

Sunidhi Chauhan's Melbourne Performance

ek baar toh sunidhi chauhan ke concert mein jaane ko main bhi deserve krti hoon pic.twitter.com/oVf2R2PxZf https://t.co/r2fVnKxK81 — ☯°·•. (@misskaes) February 21, 2024

