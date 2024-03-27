On Ram Charan's birthday, Game Changer makers surprised fans with a new track, ''Jaragandi,'' adding sparkle to the celebration. The lyrical video, bursting with vibrant energy, offers a delightful glimpse behind the scenes, featuring Kiara Advani in a new avatar. Sung by Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music composed by Thaman S. The film is helmed by Shankar. Ram Charan Birthday: 5 Times the Tollywood Heartthrob Impressed Fans by Flaunting His Ripped Physique on Social Media (View Pics).

Watch Game Changer Song Jaragandi:

