Popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan sang the Indian national anthem ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai on October 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final got off to a delayed start due to rain in Navi Mumbai and Sunidhi Chauhan lent her voice to the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, which was packed with fans. Sunidhi Chauhan is also set to perform in the mid-innings break of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is the first time that a Women's World Cup summit clash does not feature either Australia or England. And both India and South Africa would look to have their hands on the trophy for the first time ever. Navi Mumbai Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match.

Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

India stands for India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kMXCrB6Xf7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

