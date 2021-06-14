Sushant Singh Rajput's death had occurred exactly a year earlier today. That's one demise nobody saw coming. Something that shocked the entire nation and made many fans of his believed it was a murder. Although CBI is yet to clarify that, fans are positive he was killed. Many of his colleagues are sharing a tribute to the actor today and all will make you cry. We still can't believe Sushant is truly gone.

View this post on Instagram

We miss you too, Sushant!

View this post on Instagram

Amit Sadh told Bombay Times, "Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him. Wherever in heaven he is, I believe he is happy and busy." We would too. Sonciriya is a movie that his fans should have watched at the theatres and made it a hit. That's what Sushant truly wanted.

