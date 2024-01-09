Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was recently spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Tuesday evening. In a viral video circulating on the internet, Sushmita was spotted striking poses with Rohman for the paparazzi. Later, she graciously posed for individual pictures as requested by the photographers. Sushmita, true to her style, looked absolutely stunning in an all-denim look and complimented it with stylish shades. On the other hand, Rohman kept it simple, donning a casual black tee shirt and joggers. The actress wore a radiant smile as she expressed gratitude to the paparazzi before departing and also did a sweet finger heart gesture to them.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

