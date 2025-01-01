As 2025 arrived, Bollywood stars rang in the New Year with a blend of celebrations and heartfelt messages for their fans. On social media, celebrities like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen among others shared glimpses of their personal moments. While couples such as Alia-Ranbir and Kajol-Ajay spent quality time with their families, Ananya and Sushmita posted endearing messages accompanied by adorable snapshots. Their warm wishes and joyful celebrations offered fans a glimpse into their festive spirit as they welcomed the New Year. Have a look! First Day of New Year 2025 Greetings and Good Morning Images: Share Positive Quotes, Messages, Heartfelt Sayings and HD Wallpapers To Wish Happy New Year.

Neetu Kapoor's Post Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha & Fam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's New Year Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ananya Panday Wishes Fans Happy New Year 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Sushmita Sen's New Year Post on Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Fun Happy New Year Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)