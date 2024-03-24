The much-anticipated movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, was released in the theatres on March 22. The film has been receiving much praise from both fans as well as critics for Hooda's acting prowess. The makers of the film held a special screening for the film in Mumbai on March 23, which was attended by a number of B-town celebs and the main man, Randeep Hooda, of course! who was accompanied by his wife, Lin Laishram. On March 24, Lin took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself with Randeep to praise his performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Lin penned a long note appreciating her husband's brilliant acting in the film and also urged others to go watch the film with their family and friends. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Looks Dapper in Grey Coat, Lin Liashram Stuns in Knee-Length Frock at Film's Screening (Watch Video).

Check Out Lin Laishram’s Insta Story Here:

Lin Laishram's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

