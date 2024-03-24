At a special Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening, the spotlight wasn't just on the film, the actor-director Randeep Hooda, and his wife Lin Liashram. Alongside them, Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain added to the star-studded affair. Randeep caught eyes in a sleek grey coat and black shirt, while Lin captivated in an ivory knee-length frock paired with transparent heels. Their simple yet affectionate gestures, like holding hands while posing for paparazzi. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda's Biographical Drama Earns Rs 1.10 Crore in India.

Randeep Hooda and His Wife Lin At Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)