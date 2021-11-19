Tara Sutaria has turned a year older on November 19. On the occasion of her 26th birthday, there are several colleagues and fans who have posted heartfelt wishes for the actress. But the sweetest one comes from debutant Ahan Shetty. The handsome hunk is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap in which Tara has been paired opposite him. Ahan’s message for his first co-star reads, “Happy Birthday, @tarasutaria Thank you for being Ishanas Ramisa and my first co-star. Had the most amazing experience on #Tadap”.

Ahan Shetty’s Birthday Post For Tara Sutaria

