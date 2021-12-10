Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film marked Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty and many were impressed with his performance. Gorgeous Tara Sutaria was paired opposite the handsome hunk. The film hit the theatres on December 3 and it has managed to rake in decent figures within a week of its release. On the opening day it earned Rs 4.05 crore and it was a good opening day collection. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 21.04 crore.

Update On Tadap Box Office Collection:

#Tadap puts up a respectable total in Week 1… Should stay strong in mass pockets in Weekend 2… Growth on [second] Sat and Sun vital… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.01 cr, Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 21.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/jBiM8oiNIs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2021

