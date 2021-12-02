Ahead of the worldwide release of Milan Luthria’s film Tadap, a special screening was hosted for the members of B-town for which a host of celebs were seen in attendance. Salman Khan, KL Rahul, newlyweds Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, Disha Patani, Kajol, Hardik Pandya with Krunal Pandya, Mouni Roy among others were seen at the premiere. Fans were thrilled to see these celebs coming for the premiere night and extending support to Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who is making his Bollywood debut, and film’s leading lady Tara Sutaria. But currently many fans are going gaga over Salman’s sweet gesture. While posing with Suniel and the team of Tadap for the paprazzi, Salman was seen kissing Ahan’s face on the Tadap poster. The paparazzi couldn’t stop cheering Salman and at the same time Suniel was seen giving his buddy a tight hug.

Salman Khan At Tadap Premiere:

