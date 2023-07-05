The makers of Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas announced the new release date of her next today. Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on October 5, but now has been pushed to October 20. The actress plays the role of an IAF pilot in the actioner. With this, new update, Tejas will be clashing with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath. Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Who is Set to Play an IAF Pilot in Upcoming Film, Meets Air Force Officers During the Shoot.

Tejas Release Date:

KANGANA: ‘TEJAS’ ON 20 OCT... #Tejas - starring #KanganaRanaut as an Air Force pilot - to release in *cinemas* on 20 Oct 2023... Directed by #SarveshMewara... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala. pic.twitter.com/pk9JMy27uU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2023

