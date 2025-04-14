Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat. According to sources, a threatening message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline via WhatsApp on Monday morning. The message claimed the sender would kill Salman Khan by entering his home and detonating a bomb in his car. Mumbai Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the threat. The security around the actor has also been tightened. Hours after the news surfaced, Salman Khan posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Thank u for the motivation." Though he didn’t directly refer to the threat, fans are linking the post to the incident. This isn't the first time the actor has faced threats. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the message and determine if it is connected to previous warnings. ‘Will Kill Salman Khan, Our Gang Is Still Active’: Security Heightened Outside Bollywood Superstar’s House After Death Threat Against Him (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Shares Latest Gym Post Hours After Death Threat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

