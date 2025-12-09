Exciting news for The Vampire Diaries fans. Actress Candice King, age 38 is pregnant with her third child and it’s her first with fiance Steven Krueger, age 36 known for Yellowjackets. Candice, already a mom to daughters Florence and Josephine from her previous marriage to musician Joe King, shared the heartwarming announcement on Instagram. In the photo, Krueger holds a positive pregnancy test as Candice captioned, “We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026… The best gift we could hope for this holiday season.” ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Nina Dobrev Ends Engagement With Champion Snowboarder Shaun White Months After Engagement.

Candice King Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice King (@candiceking)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Candice King's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)