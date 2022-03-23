The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead, revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri has received fantastic response from the audience. It has been almost two weeks since the release of the film and if the response continues to be the same at the ticket windows, it could probably hit Rs 200 crore by tomorrow. The total collection of The Kashmir Files stands now at Rs 190.10 crore.

Update On The Kashmir Files

#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays... Trending strongly on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DOAj86pmw8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2022

