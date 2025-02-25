Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Herath Poshte, a festival deeply rooted in the rich cultural traditions of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Taking to social media, he expressed his heartfelt wishes for harmony, good health, and prosperity for all. PM Modi highlighted the festival’s significance and its deep connection with Kashmiri Pandit heritage. He hoped that the auspicious occasion would bring new opportunities, fulfil aspirations, and spread lasting happiness among the people. Herath, widely celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits, is observed with devotion and rituals, symbolizing faith and cultural unity. The Prime Minister’s message resonated with many, reflecting his commitment to honouring India’s diverse traditions. Maha Shivratri 2025: Varanasi Gears Up for Grand Mahashivratri Celebration With Elaborate Preparations, Kashi Brims With Devotion and Excitement.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Kashmiri Pandit Community

Herath Poshte! This festival is closely associated with the vibrant culture of our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. On this auspicious occasion, I wish for harmony, good health and prosperity for everyone. May it also fulfil dreams, create new opportunities and bring… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)