Adah Sharma shines bright as The Kerala Story prepares to surpass the impressive Rs 200 crore milestone on its third Monday. With a current collection of Rs 198.47 crore, the film has garnered tremendous success. It grossed Rs 81.14 crore in its debut week, followed by an impressive Rs 90.58 crore in the second. The film continued its victorious streak with collections of Rs 6.6 crore on the third Friday, Rs 9.15 crore on the third Saturday, and an estimated Rs 11 crore on the third Sunday. Notably, it boasted a Sunday occupancy rate of 37.29 per cent in Hindi and 27.46 per cent in Telugu, showcasing its broad appeal. The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Lifts West Bengal Ban on Adah Sharma’s Film.
The Kerala Story Box Office Update:
DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/PIdIwl4c8J
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2023
