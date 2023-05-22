Adah Sharma shines bright as The Kerala Story prepares to surpass the impressive Rs 200 crore milestone on its third Monday. With a current collection of Rs 198.47 crore, the film has garnered tremendous success. It grossed Rs 81.14 crore in its debut week, followed by an impressive Rs 90.58 crore in the second. The film continued its victorious streak with collections of Rs 6.6 crore on the third Friday, Rs 9.15 crore on the third Saturday, and an estimated Rs 11 crore on the third Sunday. Notably, it boasted a Sunday occupancy rate of 37.29 per cent in Hindi and 27.46 per cent in Telugu, showcasing its broad appeal. The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Lifts West Bengal Ban on Adah Sharma’s Film.