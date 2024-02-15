The most talked about and controversial film of 2023, The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, is all set for its digital release. The film was released in the theatres on May 5, 2023. Despite the multiple controversies surrounding the movie, it became a blockbuster and earned over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The film will be available for streaming on Zee5 from February 16, 2024. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kerala Story To Stream on Zee5 From February 16:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

