The Kerala Story is a hard-hitting tale of young girls from Kerala, who are regular college students, belonging from Hindu and Christian communities. The trailer glimpses how these young girls get trapped, ‘systematically converted, radicalised’ and then are recruited to the ISIS. Adah Sharma, who plays the lead role, is seen narrating how she and many other girls end up in this terror organisation. The film, which is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala, is set to be released in theatres on May 5. The other actors featured include Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Mishra. The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Talks About The Film And Her Character, Says ‘It Was Hard for Me to Sleep After Reading the Script’.

Watch The Trailer Of The Kerala Story Below:

