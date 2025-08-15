Actress Archana Puran Singh's son Aayamann Sethi got engaged to actress Yohita Bihani. Aaryamann went down on one knee to pop the question to his lover in one of his vlogs. His cute proposal video has now surfaced online, where he can be seen gifting her the keys to their new house in the presence of his parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. The couple also revealed that they have decided to live together and will move to the new property. "Yogita and I have decided to move in together and we are very excited. Lag raha ha bade hogaye hai. Humne decide kiya ki humko saath me life banani hai," Aaryamann said. On Thursday (August 14), Aaryamann's brother Ayushmaan shared a series of photos of Aaryamann and Yogita on his Instagram and congratulated them. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Wedding at 'Yogida' Trailer Launch: Tamil Stars to Get Married on THIS Date (Watch Video).

Aaryamann Sethi Gets Engaged to Yogita Bihani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmaan Sethi (@ayushmaansethi)

Watch Aaryamann Sethi’s Latest Vlog

