Recently, Netflix released the teaser for The Railway Man, an upcoming web series set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, the world's worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories. The Railway Men is a thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity. It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes—the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, attempting to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city. The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan-Starrer Series To Release on Netflix on November 18 (View Motion Poster).

Teaser Of The Railway Men:

One tragic night that stirred the entire nation and four heroes who fought through it all. Here’s the teaser for #TheRailwayMen - a four episode series inspired by true stories. Arrives November 18, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/jReeGfQIJE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)