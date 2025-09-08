Days ago, visuals of star cricketer MS Dhoni and actor R Madhavan came out where they were shooting for an unnamed project. Finally, the teaser of the project is revealed and, in the teaser, MS Dhoni and Madhavan are spotted doing action with guns. In the teaser, there was a mission, for which 'Cool hero' MS Dhoni and 'Romantic' R Madhavan were nominated. They were engaged in a shootout throughout the teaser. It was also revealed that the project was directed by Vasan Bala. The real nature of the project is yet to be revealed. It is named 'The Chase', but whether it is a move, web series or ad film, is yet to be known. Fans anticipated that it might be the debut of MS Dhoni in big scree and the teaser went viral on social media. Chennai Heartthrobs MS Dhoni and R Madhavan Come Together for New Exciting Project.

MS Dhoni Features Alongside R Madhavan In Vasan Bala Directed 'The Chase' Teaser

