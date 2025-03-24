Karan Johar recently announced the release date for Kesari Chapter 2. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is slated to release on April 18, 2025. On Monday (March 24), a teaser for the upcoming film was released giving viewers a look into the film. The one-minute, thirty-nine-second video begins with blacked-out visuals depicting the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. The makers then introduce Akshay Kumar's character, C Sankaran Nair, who uncovered the truth behind the massacre, a significant chapter in India’s history under British rule. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan’s Movie on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre To Release on THIS Date!.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’:

