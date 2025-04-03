Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday have come together for the first time for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backed film, Kesari Chapter 2. The historical drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. On Thursday (April 3), a three-minute trailer for the upcoming film based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was released by the makers. Akshay Kumar embodies C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Empire in the massacre case. The trailer shows Akshay Kumar locking horns with R. Madhavan’s lawyer, Neville McKinley, who defends the Crown in the case. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Ananya Panday’s character, Dilreet Gill. The movie promises an epic showdown between justice and tyranny. The movie is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Kesari, which followed the Battle of Saragarhi. Kesari Chapter 2 will release in the theatres on April 18, 2025. Kesari Chapter 2: First Look of R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Unveiled.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’:

