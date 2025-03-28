A new poster for the highly anticipated historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, is going viral on the internet. After unveiling a powerful teaser for the film, the makers have now released a captivating poster of Ananya Panday's character. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, one of the most horrific moments in Indian history. For fans wondering about Ananya Panday’s role, she plays a fierce lawyer named Dilreet Gill in the film. The poster shows Ananya in a fierce yet calm and composed avatar, sparking excitement about her character. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on the big screens on April 18, 2025. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Teaser: Akshay Kumar As C Sankaran Nair Battles British Raj To Expose the Truth Behind Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in This Film Co-Starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday (Watch Video).

First Look at Ananya Panday’s Character From ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

