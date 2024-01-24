Shah Rukh Khan, alongside his Pathaan co-star filmed for The Roshans, a documentary directed by Rakesh Roshan. Recent Instagram posts by the director featured pictures of him with SRK, expressing gratitude for Khan's warmth and contribution. The documentary aims to trace the Roshan family's journey in the film industry since 1948 when Rakesh Roshan arrived in Bombay. A photo that surfaced on social media showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, dressed in black formals and a casual tee with jeans, respectively, as they collaborate on The Roshans. Rakesh Roshan Drops Pics With Shah Rukh Khan, Teasing Upcoming Documentary on Roshan Family's 70-Year Journey in Bollywood (View Post),

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Posing With Rakesh Roshan

