Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday evening dropped new pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, the director shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Thank you Shahrukh for your love, warmth & contribution to The Roshans.." Several reports suggested that director Shashi Ranjan is helming a documentary The Roshans tracing family's seven-decade run in the movie business. Dunki: Rashtrapati Bhavan Hosts Exclusive Screening of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Film.

The new pictures from the Krrish director indicates that SRK might appear in the documentary and have also shot his part. The first picture features director Shashi Ranjan, Rakesh Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, The Roshans will be designed along the lines of The Romantics, featuring interviews of their friends, colleagues and family. Reportedly, 'The Roshans' will feature story about Roshan (Hrithik's grand-father) renowned music director, Rakesh Roshan (his filmography), Rajesh Roshan (his music) and Hrithik's acting career. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: Rakesh Roshan Wishes His Son ‘Happy Half Century’ and ‘Many Incredible Achievements’ on His Birthday!.

Rakesh Roshan's IG Post:

However, an official announcement of The Roshans is still awaited. Rakesh Roshan and SRK have worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Koyla and King Uncle. Meanwhile, SRK ruled the box office in 2023 with three s hits Pathaan (in January), Jawaan (in September) and Dunki (in December).

He has still not announced his next projects.