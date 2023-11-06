The new lyrical romantic track 'Ruaan' from Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is out! Sung by Arijit Singh, the song showcases the lead pair romancing at a specific location. The track is a beautiful melody that captures the essence of love, family, and happiness. Salman and Katrina's chemistry is also refreshing as they look amazing together. The music is composed by Pritam, and Irshad Kamil writes the lyrics. Tiger 3 Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan Create Magic With Their Swag in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Check Out The Track Here:

