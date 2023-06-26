Tiger Shroff is making us fall in love all over again with his singing skills. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor recently shared a new video of him singing Bruno Mars famous song "Just The Way You Are". No doubt Tiger's voice will make you fall in love with him all over again! He captioned it as, "Just reminding you that you guys are amAzing just the way you are, and also cause bruno said so. " Nick Jonas Heaps Praises on Tiger Shroff for Recreating ‘Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife’ Song!.

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

