Salman Khan, who's currently enjoying the success of his latest release Tiger 3, was quizzed about the details of Tiger vs Pathaan during an interview, and bhaijaan's answer was quite heartfelt. When the interviewer asked him about the filming of the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman-starrer, he said, "When this film comes out, I think they'll have to carry whistles in theatres because they'll get tired of whistling." Regarding the release date of Tiger vs Pathaan, Salman replied, "jabh aegi tabh aegi." Check out the clip below. Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Wraps His Scarf Around Katrina Kaif's Neck, Fans Go Wild (Watch Video).

Salman Khan on Tiger vs Pathaan:

#SalmanaKhan about Tiger vs Pathaan Reporter-iski shooting kab start ho rahi hai#SalmanaKhan -jab hogi tab hogi I think this movie is not happening anytime soon 2026 ending or 2027 👍👍#Tiger3 #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/08C1h1TS1B — JATIN (@beingjatin1) November 29, 2023

