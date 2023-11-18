Salman Khan's grand gesture at the Tiger 3 success bash stole the spotlight as he lovingly placed his Tiger 3 scarf around Katrina Kaif's neck, marking a heartfelt moment. The viral video captured the actress expressing her gratitude, mentioning it as the first time Salman had presented her with a gift. The event celebrated the film's global box office success, crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 300 crore. Check the viral video below! Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Kisses Emraan Hashmi, Says ‘Agar Iska Role Aatish Ka Nahi Hota Toh Yeh Ho Hi Jata’ (Watch Video).

Watch Salman Khan Wrapping His Tiger 3 Scarf Around Katrina Kaif's Neck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

