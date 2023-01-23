Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has certainly got fans excited for 2 main reasons. 1) Luv Ranjan is back with another classic twisty rom-com. 2) Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry. The trailer for the film dropped on January 23 and fans are loving the funny, crazy and chaotic glimpse of this odd couple's love story. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main MakkaarTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Flirt, Kiss and Share Steamy Moments in Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com.

Great Pair 

Fascinating Trailer 

Box Office Hit 

A Must Watch 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)