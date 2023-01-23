Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry in the upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is sure to grab audiences’ attention. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it showcases their characters flirting, kissing and sharing steamy moments with each other. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film shows how a young couple get into a relationship and struggle in this battle of love. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor Unveils New Risible Poster With Ranbir Kapoor (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)