Twinkle Khanna's latest cryptic Instagram post has ignited pregnancy rumours. The former actress shared a photo where her name happens to be slashed along with 'Kumar's +1' written beneath it, sparking speculation. This has led many netizens to congratulate Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar on potentially expecting their third child. However, some even feel Khanna's post is a dig at a recent news article that claims the government is trying to push a bill which imposes conditions on married women for using maiden surnames. Twinkle Khanna Is Over the Moon As She Graduates From University of London, Shares Glimpses From Her Special Day on Insta (Watch Video).

