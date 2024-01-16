Elated by her recent achievement, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share her joy about graduating with a Master's Degree from the University of London. In a celebratory video, Khanna beams in a stunning green saree paired with a black cape and graduation cap. "There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways," her post's caption read, reflecting on the importance of lifelong learning. Akshay Kumar Cheers for Wife Twinkle Khanna’s Master’s Degree Completion, Drops Heartfelt Post on Instagram (See Post).

Twinkle Khanna Shares Clip from Her Graduation Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

