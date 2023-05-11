Urvashi Rautela recently took to her social media and revealed that she is all set to star in a Dharma film. She shared the news of working with filmmaker Karan Johar on Insta via posting a video of hamper that was decorated with sunflowers. She captioned the post as 'new beginnings'. Urvashi Rautela Called 'Stalker', Trolled for Posting Photo of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted.

Urvashi Rautela in Dharma Film:

