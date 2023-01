On Thursday, Urvashi Rautela posted a photo of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani International Hospital on her Instagram story hours after Rishabh Pant was moved there. Soon after Urvashi posted the photo, netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to troll her. A Twitter user wrote, "This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name." Urvashi Rautela Posts Pic of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted in Mumbai!

Another wrote, "In India, Men do not have any recourse against obsessed Women It's NOT FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela". "If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi," wrote another Twitter user. "Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame. He is Not Well went Through a Major accident."

"This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment," wrote a Twitter user. Rishabh Pant was air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Wednesday from Dehradun's Max Hospital. Earlier that day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. Rishabh Pant Wasn't Drunk During Car Accident, Neither Was Overspeeding; Confirms Uttarakhand Police.

Rishabh, who was receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on December 30 was brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident took place. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela's link-up with Rishabh Pant, she took to Twitter last Friday and wrote, "I pray for you & your family's wellbeing," without mentioning any person's name. The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with a serious accident on the road from Delhi to Roorkee broke. Rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018.

Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp. In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."