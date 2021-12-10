Urvashi Rautela would be seen as a part of the selection committee at the 70th edition of Miss Universe pageant that is all set to take place in Eilat, Israel, on December 12. Ahead of the grand event, she along with her family was invited for a greet and meet session with former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Urvashi has shared a series of pictures and in one of the posts it is also seen that she has gifted him the Bhagavad Gita.

Urvashi Rautela Gifts Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu The Bhagavad Gita

The Meet And Greet

