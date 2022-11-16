The film Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa among others. The adventure drama is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film, as of today stands at a total collection of Rs 13.80 crore. Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani’s Film Garners a Total of Rs 12.04 Crore.

Take a look at the tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh:

#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/p59G2LDCzz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2022

