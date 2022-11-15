Uunchai is a heartwarming tale about three friends who leave the known and their cozy lives behind, to embark on journey to Mount Everest. The film has done pretty well over the weekend with it gaining 1.81 crore on Friday, and then a jump to 1.88 crore on Monday. Uunchai: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar and More Celebs Join Special Screening of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani-Starrer.

View Tweet Here:

#Uunchai maintains a strong grip on Day 4… Passes the crucial make-or-break Mon test… Mon HIGHER than Fri, despite reduced ticket rates on weekdays… Evening shows witness better occupancy… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 12.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2GWF5ayk0u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2022

