A dance video featuring Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli has ignited a frenzy on the internet. The Bollywood heartthrob and the popular YouTuber dazzled audiences with their electrifying performance at Social Nation, a renowned festival celebrating fans and creators. Held over two days at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai, the event witnessed the duo setting the stage ablaze. The viral video showcases Varun and Prajkata dancing to “The Punjaabban Song” from Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie. Fans cheer loudly as Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli flawlessly perform the song's iconic hook step with infectious energy. Varun Dhawan's Fans Slam Paparazzi for Interrupting Bawaal Actor’s Lunch at KFC (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan And Prajakta Koli

