Jugjugg Jeeyo's Varun Dhawan replied to a female fan on Twitter who alleged that she and her mother are a victim of domestic abuse. On June 7, the actor promised his female fan that he will 'speak to the authorities' after she alleged that her father abuses and beats her, and don’t let her eat food. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Rangi Sari: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Is Electrifying in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Promises to Help a Fan:

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

