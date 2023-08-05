Vatsal Sheth has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, Ishita Dutta has shared the cutest family pic and penned a heartwarming note for her hubby dearest. The pic featuring the couple and their newborn is sure to melt hearts. Ishita wished Vatsal saying, “I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever.” Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Announce Birth of Their Baby Boy With a Cute Pic on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

