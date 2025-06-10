Married actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have shared joyful news with their fans – they recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple posted an adorable family photo on Instagram, featuring their newborn (with her face discreetly covered by an emoji) alongside their two-year-old son, Vaayu. In their heartwarming caption, the pair mentions that their family now feels complete. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Reveal Their Son Vaayu’s Face on His 1st Birthday; Couple Melt Hearts With Adorable Family Pic on Insta.

Check Out The Couple's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)