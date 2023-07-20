Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have been blessed with a baby boy! The couple shared the good news on Instagram with a cute family pic, but haven’t revealed their son’s face. Priya Bapat, Atul Agnihotri, Drashti Dhami, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mahekk Chahal and many others poured in congratulatory messages as soon as the couple announced the birth of their first child. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Blessed With a Baby Boy.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta With Their Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

